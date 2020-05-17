Insurers want standard covid-19 treatment cost

What’s added to the cost and has led to a lot of confusion as far as billing is concerned is the cost of protective gears such as the PPE kits. “Currently there is no uniform practice on how costs on account of defence protocols can be built into the bills. So in some cases, while a PPE kit is worn by a doctor who visits many patients in the same hospital, all of these patients are billed for these PPE kits individually," said Sushma Anupam, deputy general manager, New India Assurance Co. Ltd. Then there is the issue of over-billing on account of PPE kits. “When PPE kits were in short supply, the price of these kits were huge, but since then, they have become a lot cheaper. But we still see some hospitals charge as high as ₹4,500 for them," added Nayan C. Shah, managing director, Paramount Health Services (TPA) Pvt. Ltd.