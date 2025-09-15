Insuring care: Protecting elders and their caregivers in India’s future economy
With 140 million elderly and rising costs, India’s caregivers face financial strain. Insurance must evolve to cover long-term elder care, caregiving income loss, and ensure dignity for ageing parents.
When a 42-year-old marketing professional in Pune reviews her monthly expenses, one figure keeps escalating — the cost of caring for her parents. Between her father’s dialysis and her mother’s physiotherapy, she spends more than ₹35,000 every month. Add school fees for her children and a home loan EMI, and her savings are rapidly dwindling.