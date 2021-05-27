Interest Certificates help you calculate the tax on your FDs and savings account

FD interest is fully taxable at your slab rate. Savings account interest, on the other hand, up to ₹10,000 is tax-deductible under Section 80 TTA. However, it is taxable above this amount, at slab rate. This savings account interest is credited to your savings account at the end of every quarter. To know the interest you have received on your FDs and savings accounts, you can download the interest certificate through net banking at the end of the financial year. The certificate tells you the exact amount of interest you have received in a financial year for each of your FDs and savings accounts. If this facility is not available on your bank's net banking portal, visit your nearest bank branch.

