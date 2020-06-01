Interest earned from PF after leaving a job is taxable in the hands of employee

As per judicial precedents, interest earned post cessation of employment shall be considered as taxable in the hands of the individual. For the period the employee was on a break from employment, he or she would not be an employee of any organization and, hence, any accretions to the accumulated PF balance due for the period when the employee was not employed with any organization would be taxable in his or her hands. Also, taxability of the entire PF accumulated balance (excluding the interest for the two years of unemployment) at the time of withdrawal would depend upon the number of years of continuous service rendered.