Life has a funny way of throwing unexpected expenses at you. It may be in the form of a hospital bill, an essential house repair, or some academic expenditure. Under these conditions, you would be bound to look for urgent help with money. The main drawback of a conventional personal loan is the rate of interest, which will enlarge your payback to unrealistic proportions. It is from this reason that interest-free personal loans have become extremely popular.
These interest-free personal loans, also called zero-interest loans, add no extra charge. You just pay back what you borrowed. To people who need financial help, these loans seem to be a good option. They get rid of the extra costs that come with regular loans.
Depending on the lender, however, this term "interest-free" is not at all times true. In fact, for the reasons explained below:
Lenders have different eligibility criteria, however, common ones are;
To qualify for an interest-free loan, you need to have a high credit score, often between 700 and 900. Lenders want applicants to have a high credit profile very often since they are taking a risk in not charging interest rate.
In conclusion, although interest-free personal loans might seem like the best possible solution for one-off spending, one must read the fine print. Some organizations, religious or charity ones, might genuinely provide interest-free loans in order to help their communities; however, others may have restrictive restrictions or costs that are well hidden to outweigh the benefits.
(Note: Raising a loan comes with its own risks. So, due caution is advised)
