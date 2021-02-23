Interest from NRE account is exempt from tax

A gift of money made to a specified relative in India is exempt from tax. Your wife is covered under specified relatives as per the Income Tax Act, therefore the money transferred by you shall not be considered as an income for your wife. So long as this money is transferred to meet regular expenses, there is no tax implication for you or for your wife. However, if this money is invested in shares to earn an income, such income may have to be clubbed with your income and reported in your income tax return filed in India. The rules regarding taxation of capital gains shall remain the same as applicable to an NRI, since this is being considered as part of your total income. Any interest income from the savings account is also likely to be clubbed along with your total income. If your total income taxable in India exceeds ₹2.5 lakh, you must file an income tax return in India and include the income mentioned above. Depending upon the other types of income you have, you will have to e-file ITR-2 in India.