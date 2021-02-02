Interest on employee PF contributions of over ₹2.5 lakh to be taxed. Will it impact you?2 min read . Updated: 02 Feb 2021, 06:02 PM IST
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in Budget 2021 that interest on employee contributions to provident fund over ₹2.5 lakh per annum would be taxed, starting from 1 April. "In order to rationalise tax exemption for the income earned by high income employees, it is proposed to restrict tax exemption for the interest income earned on the employees’ contribution to various provident funds to the annual contribution of ₹2.5 lakh," Sitharaman said in her Budget 2021 speech.
Key things to know about this new rule
1) Up to ₹2.5 lakh has been kept as the deposit limit for which interest is tax exempt, finance minister said.
2) The move is aimed at taxing high-value depositors in the Employees Provident Fund. At least 12% of an employee's basic salary and performance wages is compulsorily deducted as provident fund, while the employer contributes another 12%. Anyone who earns more than ₹20.83 lakh a year will attract his or her interest on EPF contribution being taxed.
3) "If employees’ contribution to provident fund on or after 1 April 2021 exceeds ₹2.5 lakh in any year, interest earned on contribution over ₹2.5 lakh shall be taxable. It may be noted that the new provision only takes into account employees’ contribution and not the total contribution to the fund during any year. This will have a limited impact specifically on the high-income salaried individuals," said Gaurav Saraf, partner, VPTP & Co.
4) "We are not reducing any workers right. But at the same time, getting tax exemption and 8% rate of interest for somebody who puts ₹1 crore into the account, we thought is may be not correct. And therefore we have put the ceiling," finance minister said.
5) The big-ticket money which comes into the fund and gets tax benefit as well as assured about 8% returns that would come under the tax ambit, finance minister said.
"You have huge amounts, some to the extent of ₹1 crore, being put into this account each month. For somebody who puts ₹1 crore each month into this fund, what would be his salary? So for him to get tax concession and 8% return we thought is probably not comparable with an employee with ₹2 lakh who puts that money, gets tax concession and gets 8 per cent return. That person would still be allowed to put in money, but of course with a ceiling of ₹2.5 lakh," Sitharaman explained.
