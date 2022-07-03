Answer: No tax benefits are available for repayment of a personal loan. However, interest paid on a personal loan can be claimed as a deduction depending on the ultimate use of the amount borrowed. So in case the amount of personal loan has been used for the purchase, construction or repairs renovation of your house property, you can claim the interest under section 24(b) within prescribed limits, provided you are able to conclusively prove that the personal loan was in fact used for the stated purpose. The aggregate of interest on all monies borrowed for the above purpose can be claimed up to two lakhs in a year if the house property is self-occupied. In case the personal loan has been used for a let out property, entire interest paid can be claimed against the taxable rental income subject to a restriction of set off of losses under the house property head, for all the properties taken together, against other income during the year being restricted to two lakhs. Any loss remaining unabsorbed beyond two lakhs is allowed to be carried forward for set off against the house property income in eight subsequent years.