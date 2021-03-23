"If employees’ contribution to provident fund on or after 1 April 2021 exceeds ₹2.5 lakh in any year, interest earned on contribution over ₹2.5 lakh shall be taxable. It may be noted that the new provision only takes into account employees’ contribution and not the total contribution to the fund during any year. This will have a limited impact specifically on the high-income salaried individuals," said Gaurav Saraf, partner, VPTP & Co.