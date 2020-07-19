Interest paid on refinanced loan may get tax break

Tax deductibility of interest paid on loans depends upon the purpose for which the loan is utilized. If a loan is utilized to buy a house, the interest is deductible (up to ₹2 lakh, provided the house is not the only house whose annual value is being claimed as exempt) in computing income under the head “income from house property". If the loan is utilized to buy a car, the interest deductibility of such loan depends upon whether the car is used for a business or profession, or whether it is intended for personal use. If it is for personal use, the interest on the car loan is not tax deductible. If the car is used for business or profession, the interest on the car loan is tax deductible.