Interest paid on student loans is eligible for tax deduction

I want an education loan to pursue a master’s programme in the US. I have two options. The first is to use my fixed deposit (FD) and use an overdraft on it. The bank has agreed to 1% interest on overdraft (OD). The current rate on FD is close to 5.5%. The second option is an education loan on which I will be charged close to 9.5% reducing rate. I am leaning towards the first option, but want to be sure there are no caveats for using OD limit, such as net interest payment being higher than traditional loans as unlike a normal education loan, one starts accruing interest from the date of first withdrawal, and also implications for tax exemptions on interest payments. Kindly advise.