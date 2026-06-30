Interest rate of small savings schemes remains unchanged for July-September quarter — Check latest PPF, SCSS, SSY rates

The government has kept interest rates unchanged on all small savings schemes for the July-September 2026 quarter (Q2 FY27), extending the status quo for the ninth consecutive quarter.
The decision means investors in schemes such as the Public Provident Fund (PPF), Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS) and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) among others will continue to earn the existing rates for another three months.
“The rates of interest on various Small Savings Schemes for the second quarter of FY 2026-27 starting from 1st July, 2026 and ending on 30th September, 2026 shall remain unchanged from those notified for the first quarter (1st April, 2026 to 30th June, 2026) of FY 2026-27,” the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, said in a statement issued on Tuesday.
Factors such as government bond yields, prevailing interest rates and current market and geopolitical conditions are taken into account when setting new rates. The rate revisions made today will take effect on 1 July.
Interest rates on most small savings schemes have now remained unchanged for night consecutive quarters, since the January-March quarter of FY 2023-24.
The last time it was revised was in April 2024, when the government hiked the interest rate on the three-year Post Office Time Deposit from 7% to 7.1% and increased the rate on Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana from 8% to 8.2%.
(More to come)
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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