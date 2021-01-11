Interest rate on RBI bonds retained at 7.5% for Jan-March

The RBI Bonds do not have a fixed interest rate. The interest rate is reset every 6 months. It is linked to the prevailing rate on National Savings Certificates (NSCs), with the Savings Bonds paying out 0.35% more than the NSC rate. However investors should note that the term of NSCs is 5 years compared to 7 years on the Savings Bonds. Interest on NSCs is also eligible for tax deduction up to ₹1.5 lakh per annum while no such tax advantage is enjoyed by the RBI Bonds.