Interest rates on FDs rise but who is paying more?

“Compared to a bank FD, the risks are higher in case of corporate FDs. The interest rates are higher because there is additional risk. The largest credit risk at this point is that the company may not be able to pay back the depositor in terms of the interest or the principal. Keep in mind that this is not the case for all corporate FDs. Retail investors may be better off looking at other options, unless they are looking at AAA-rated NBFCs," said Adhil Shetty, CEO of BankBazaar.com.