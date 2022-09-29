Interest rates on some small savings schemes hiked. Find new rates here

Post Office small savings schemes: In major good news to depositors, the government has hiked interest rates on certain small savings schemes by 10 basis points up to 30 basis points. The new rates are revised for the third quarter of FY23 (October to December 2022). Just like traditional fixed deposits (FDs), small saving schemes are risk-free and packed with guaranteed returns on hard-earned money. One of the major differences between small savings schemes and FDs is that the former is more cheaper and diverse. There are various Post Office small savings schemes catering right from minor to senior citizens. But is the new rates better than public sector banks' FD rates?

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}