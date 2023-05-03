Why First Global’s Devina Mehra expects interest rates to stay high6 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 01:38 AM IST
Volatility has reinforced asset allocation’s importance, investors should not ignore risk management, says Mehra
When will interest rates start falling? The question continues to haunt investors across the globe even as market experts look for telltale signs of inflation cooling. But, don’t expect the rates to come down anytime soon, says Devina Mehra, founder of First Global group. Interest rates are expected to stay at elevated levels for sometime, she adds.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×