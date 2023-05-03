Why First Global’s Devina Mehra expects interest rates to stay high

“In the beginning of 2022, I went out on a limb saying that this year we will certainly see the rupee depreciate. At that time, currency was not on anyone’s radar. I said that this year (2022), almost certainly, we will see rupee depreciation and that did happen. Governments and central banks like to control all macro-economic variables but if you try to fit everything, something will pop out, and that was my call. RBI wanted to be pro-growth, but it would have had an impact elsewhere and my bet was that this would most likely be on currency," she says.