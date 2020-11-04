The banks have started rolling out the 'interest on interest' charged from the customers on loans and credit cards during the moratorium period, to the borrowers. The individual borrowers and small businesses with loans of up to ₹2 crore will be eligible for the cashback from the banks or financial institutions.

In the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, the Reserve Bank of India in March announced moratorium on repayment of EMIs and credit card dues for three months. The moratorium period later extended till 31 August. Considering the hardship faced by the common man during the pandemic, the Centre approved the scheme to ‘grant of ex-gratia payment of difference between compound and simple interest to borrowers of specified loan accounts’ from 1 March to 31 August.

Last week, the central bank of India asked all the lending institutions, including non-banking financial companies to ensure that interest waiver scheme is being implemented by 5 November.

Under the interest waiver scheme, the benefit will be extended for loans below ₹2 crore availed across eight categories: 1) Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) loans, 2) Education loans, 3) Housing loans, 4) Consumer durables loans, 5) Credit card dues, 6) Auto loans, 7) Personal and professional, 8) Consumption loans. However, agriculture and allied activity loans are not part of the waiver.

Credit card users will also get the benefits of interest waiver scheme. "In case of credit card dues, the interest rate will be the weighted average lending rate (WALR) charged by the card issuer for transactions financed on an EMI basis from its customers during 1 March-31 August," the finance ministry said. Penal inteterest and penalty for late payment will not be reckoned as part of the contracted rate or WALR.









