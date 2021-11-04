Mukesh Sharma, a desi ghee manufacturer from Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, received a call: “Sir, are you in need of an interest-free loan?"

Sharma had applied for a loan at several places to expand his business. He went ahead and enquired more about the loan, curious at the interest-free bit. “All I had to do was buy a couple of life insurance policies depending on my loan requirement. After 10 years the policies would have matured and the loan company would have taken the maturity money as loan repayment," he said.

The caller made him buy seven policies in a span of two to three months, promising a loan of ₹50 lakh. “I lost ₹5 lakh. He promised that some money will get refunded, which he told me was for GST (goods and services tax). I was told that the insurance policy papers will help me seek sanction for the loan," said Sharma.

Lalan Prasad Sharma, a deputy director at Indian Railways in New Delhi, was promised a loan amount that was 10 times the premium that he had to pay for a couple of policies. Omkar Nath from Indore was promised a personal loan at the rate of 3% if he bought a life insurance policy. He already had a loan running. Once the payment was made, the fraudster stopped taking his calls. The loan never came.

Such rampant mis-selling of life insurance in the name of loans is prevalent not just in small towns, but also in metros.

Data from Insurance Samadhan, a Delhi-based grievance redressal platform, shows that 70% of the complaints that they receive in a month are linked to insurance mis-selling against the promise of loans. Fraudsters pose as representatives of an insurance company or as third-party agents. “There are multiple call centres engaged in this activity. They get the data of loan seekers and call them with offers of interest-free loans. Once they get a customer, they bid the customer to different brokers for the highest commission," said Shailesh Kumar, insurance head & co-founder, Insurance Samadhan.

Insurance companies are aware of such frauds. “Promise of loan is one of the biggest categories among types of mis-selling. We take strict action against brokers/agents or our employees against whom we receive such complaints. We terminate their contracts immediately if the fraud is proven," said Nitin Mehta, chief customer officer, Bharti AXA Life Insurance.

The verification team at Bharti AXA Life specifically asks customers if they have been promised any loan against the insurance before issuing the policy.

The fraudsters, however, are smarter.

“They tell them that the agents from the insurance company call customers for verification. If they hear ‘yes’, they will charge their own commission. Customers end up saying they are buying the policy for tax planning. The insurers will have the call recording of the same. It poses a challenge if insurers contest against the customer complaint. We have managed to recover money regardless on behalf of the policyholders," said Kumar.

Max Life has set up a policyholder protection committee that reviews quarterly trends of mis-selling grievances and recommends improvements in processes.

“We have zero tolerance for the cases where the sellers have been at fault," said Manu Lavanya, director and chief operations officer, Max Life Insurance.

In some cases, if individual agents have mis-sold policies, they may sell their portfolios later to a bigger broker.

“When the mis-selling is reported, the actual person who mis-sold the policy may not be part of the system anymore or be operating under a different name. The insurers avoid cancelling the licences of such bigger brokers," said Kumar.

So, customers need to ask the right questions and verify the credentials of the person selling them insurance.

“I did feel something was amiss in the loan document, but it all felt so genuine. They had shown me their website," said Nath.

To this, Naval Goel, founder & CEO, PolicyX.com, suggests that when buying an insurance policy, make sure that you are making the payment to the insurer’s bank account directly. “You should not pay to any third party, be it the broker or the agent. The premium payment has to go to the insurer," he said.

Besides, whatever claim the other party is making, get it in writing in the letterhead of the company they represent. Ultimately, if the fraud does happen, do report it to the IRDAI so that more people are aware of it and may take preventive action.

