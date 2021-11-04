Interest-free loan linked to insurance? It could be a fraud

Data from Insurance Samadhan, a Delhi-based grievance redressal platform, shows that 70% of the complaints that they receive in a month are linked to insurance mis-selling against the promise of loans. Fraudsters pose as representatives of an insurance company or as third-party agents. “There are multiple call centres engaged in this activity. They get the data of loan seekers and call them with offers of interest-free loans. Once they get a customer, they bid the customer to different brokers for the highest commission," said Shailesh Kumar, insurance head & co-founder, Insurance Samadhan.

