Interesting ways to teach your children about money management

For instance, if your child demands an expensive phone, you could show her by how much that money would stretch for someone less fortunate. “Talk about how the same money could pay for the entire education for a less fortunate child. Parents can also give the child a project where they can do some work and raise money to be able to fund a cause that they care about. This would have the dual benefit of teaching a child how hard it is to earn money and also impart in them good values about giving back to the community and helping others," said Manekia.