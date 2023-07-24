Intermediaries also require a credibility score

While there exists a risk index or rating system for a suit of financial products, such a system is needed to rate financial advisers as well. That is because many investors interact with investment advisers, research analysts and mutual fund distributors for their investing needs. Time and again, we come across instances of intermediaries such as brokers, investment advisers, research analysts, fund houses, etc., or flouting all norms in pursuit of bigger commissions or even committing frauds, putting at risk the hard-earned money of investors. Though regulators take punitive measures against such intermediaries, many investors often get jittery when they hear of such incidents and take decisions that jeopardizes their investments or aggravates their losses.