Being in the advisory business for over 18 years, the fall in the market has not rattled Suresh Sadagopan, founder of Ladder7 Financial Advisories, a Sebi-registered investment adviser.

Sadagopan said the only change he is planning to do to his equity portfolio is to increase allocation to international funds. He was speaking to Mint for the seventh part of a special series, where we talk to industry leaders to know about the changes they are making to their investment portfolios in the current crisis.

Over time, he wants to have at least 20-25% exposure to international equities. He plans to invest in US-focused funds, schemes that invest in emerging markets and those that diversify across countries. He thinks global diversification would be necessary in the future as the covid-19 pandemic may affect each country’s economy differently.

He has made no changes in the debt allocation as of now as he believes that debt funds offer safety by diversifying across papers of different companies. Even in scenarios of defaults and rating downgrades, an individual will not lose the entire investment. But he has kept a close watch on the developments in the debt space. In case he feels the need to move to safer assets within debt, he would look at Bharat Bond ETFs and gilt funds and invest in them for the long term—five years or more.

Impact of covid-19 on your assets