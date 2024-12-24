International ETFs are trading at premiums. What should investors do?

For example, to check if an ETF like the Motilal Oswal NASDAQ 100 or the Mirae Asset Bank Plus ETF is trading at a premium, compare its iNAV from the exchange website with the price at which it is being traded in the market. The difference between the trading price and the iNAV indicates whether the ETF is trading at a premium (if the trading price is higher) or a discount (if the trading price is lower.)