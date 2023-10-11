International Girl Child Day 2023: How Sukanya Samriddhi account can be used to fund higher studies of your girl child
International Girl Child Day 2023: SSY is a savings strategy for girls' education, offering government-guaranteed returns
Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana: SSY is the best gift you can give your girl child today on International Girl Child Day 2023. Every year October 11 is observed as International Girl Child Day, which aims to focus on the importance of girls' education, their rights, and promoting gender equality.