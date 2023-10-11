Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana: SSY is the best gift you can give your girl child today on International Girl Child Day 2023. Every year October 11 is observed as International Girl Child Day, which aims to focus on the importance of girls' education, their rights, and promoting gender equality. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) Account The Sukanya Samriddhi account is a popular savings instrument in India for parents with daughters as it offers government-guaranteed, tax-free returns. It's a savings strategy designed specifically for Indian female youngsters. Deposits can be made on a monthly or yearly basis.

Sukanya Samriddhi account interest rate Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) currently offers an interest rate of 8 per cent. However, this SSY interest rate is changeable on a quarterly basis. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SSY can be used to fund higher studies of your girlchild If parents start investing in the SSY account immediately after the birth of their girl child, they would be able to contribute for 15 years as one can deposit in the SSY account till the girl child attains 14 years of age.

SSY allows partial withdrawal for marriage or higher education once the holder turns 18, but the withdrawal is limited to 50% of the amount in the account at the end of the preceding financial year.

Personal Finance Experts say that SSY is ideal for parents saving for their daughters’ education, since the investment horizon aligns with the child graduating and pursuing higher education. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

But if you buy it when your daughter is above 4-5 years old, SSY may not serve the goal of funding higher studies of your girl child.

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana calculator

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana calculator

If a person invests 1.5 lakh annually or ₹12,500 per month in 12 instalments in an SSY account for fifteen years. Assuming an 8% interest rate, if the investor decides to opt for full withdrawal at the time of maturity when the girl becomes 21 years old, then the SSY maturity amount will be around ₹63,79,634, as per Groww Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana calculator. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | Sukanya Samriddhi account: Top 6 reasons why you should not invest in it for your daughter SSY taxation rules Deposits made in SSY qualify for income tax deduction for up to ₹ 1.5 lakh under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. The amount of interest earned through the account, as well as the maturity amount, is also tax-free.

International Girl Child Day 2023 The theme of International Day of the Girl 2023 is "Invest in Girls' Rights: Our Leadership, Our Well-being," according to the official website of the United Nations.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!