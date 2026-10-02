International mutual funds: Check fresh SIP and lump sum investment options; one PGIM scheme to reopen on October 8

International mutual fund investors are seeing a familiar pattern: funds open for fresh investments and then close again within days.
According to Value Research, Invesco Mutual Fund reopened three international funds on 28 September, but stopped accepting lump-sum investments again from 29 September.
Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund had also reopened three funds on 24 September, only to close them at the end of the same business day. In other words, investors had just one day to make an investment.
However, Invesco's restriction is limited to lump-sum investments and switch-ins. It continues to accept new SIP registrations in all three funds, subject to a ₹10 lakh per-day limit per PAN.
According to the latest data from Value Research, only 1 of 60 international funds is accepting lump-sum investments—Baroda BNP Paribas Aqua FoF. Meanwhile, 4 funds are accepting new SIPs, while one more fund is set to reopen for lump-sum investments from 8 October. Here’s what mutual fund investors need to know.
|International funds
|Lump-sum investment
|New SIPs
|Daily limit per PAN
|Baroda BNP Paribas Aqua FoF
|Available
|Available
|Not specified
|Invesco India Global Equity Income FoF
|Not available from 29 Sep
|Available
|₹10 lakh
|Invesco India Pan European Equity FoF
|Not available from 29 Sep
|Available
|₹10 lakh
|Invesco India Global Consumer Trends FoF
|Not available from 29 Sep
|Available
|₹10 lakh
|PGIM India Global Select Real Estate Securities FoF
|Available from 8 Oct
|Not available
|Not specified
Source: Value Research; Data as of 29 September 2026
Baroda BNP Paribas Aqua FoF is open for both lump-sum investments and new SIPs, while the three Invesco funds continue to accept new SIPs but not lump-sum investments.
For the Invesco funds, the ₹10 lakh daily limit applies to each PAN and covers the combined SIP instalments due across the three funds on that day. If the total crosses ₹10 lakh, all instalments due that day are rejected.
PGIM India Global Select Real Estate Securities FoF is scheduled to reopen for lump-sum investments on 8 October, but new SIP registrations will remain closed. Existing SIPs can continue.
The restrictions on international mutual funds are driven by the limits governing how much Indian mutual funds can invest overseas. These limits can determine whether a fund house is able to accept fresh money at a given point in time.
Indian mutual funds have a combined ceiling of US$7 billion for investments in overseas securities. An individual mutual fund can invest up to US$1 billion within this overall limit.
When a fund reaches its applicable overseas investment limit, the AMC stops accepting fresh subscriptions. If capacity is subsequently freed up through investor redemptions or a decline in the value of overseas holdings, the fund can resume accepting investments. This is why an international fund may reopen for fresh investments and close again after a short period.
Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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