International Senior Citizens Day: RBL Bank debuts special FD with 7.75% return

In its ICICI Bank Golden Years FD, the bank provides elderly persons with an additional interest rate of 0.20% over and above the existing additional rate of 0.50% annually. The ICICI Bank Golden Years FD has a term of 5 years and 1 day, up to 10 years, and the programme is active till October 07th, 2022. Senior individuals can also take advantage of IDBI Bank's Naman Senior Citizen Deposit, which gives an additional 0.25% in interest over and above the existing 0.50% annual additional rate, for a total of 0.75% above the card rate. The IDBI Naman Senior Citizen Deposit is available with terms ranging from more than a year to ten years, and the programme will be in force till September 30, 2022. The largest lender in the nation, State Bank of India (SBI), offers the SBI Wecare Deposit Scheme, which has a tenure of five years and more. Senior citizens will get an additional premium of 30 bps on the SBI Wecare Deposit in addition to the current 50 bps. SBI Wecare Deposit Scheme is valid till 30th September 2022. Currently, older adults may take advantage of the above-discussed special fixed deposit plans amid rising interest rates.