International travellers: Compare options before your next foreign trip to save up to 12% on card charges and fees

Planning an international trip? Calculations show that choosing the right card can save you up to 12% in associated fees and charges on every international transaction and ATM cash advance cost when travelling abroad, according to by Vivek Bagree, Chief Business Officer, Cards at Niyo. The savings can add up to a free trip every few years for frequent travellers, he added.
We breakdown the costs associated with the various spending options — credit cards, forex cards and pre-paid travel cards — available to travellers. According to Bagree, “There is no single ‘best’ option. The right choice depends on how a traveller spends, how long they are travelling, and how much certainty they want on exchange rates.”
Bagree noted that the difference in cumulative costs is often larger than travellers realise, especially on high-value trips or for those who travel two or three times a year.
Forex mark-up is the biggest cost differentiator. Most traditional credit cards charge 2–4% on every international transaction, with GST applied on top of the mark-up. On a single coffee purchase, it looks trivial; over a trip it compounds quickly.
ATM cash withdrawals are the other major cost most travellers overlook. On a regular credit card, an overseas ATM withdrawal typically attracts a 2.5–3.5% cash advance fee (subject to a minimum), interest from day one until the dues are paid, plus the forex mark-up on the rupee equivalent.
Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) limits and Tax Collected at Source (TCS) are another thing that travellers should also be mindful of beyond fees. These can apply depending on the nature and value of the transaction.
“Ultimately, travellers should evaluate the total cost — forex mark-up, GST, exchange rate spread, ATM cash withdrawal fees, reload or encashment fees, and applicable taxes — rather than focus on a single line item. Even a 2–4% difference compounds into meaningful savings over the course of an international trip,” feels Bagree.
He added, “Bottom line: Choosing the right card can save 2–4% on every international transaction — and avoid 6–8% in ATM cash advance costs — adding up to a free trip every few years for frequent travellers.” This is a cumulative of up to 12% saved in associated fees and charges when travelling abroad.
Bagree feels that forex and prepaid travel cards are a stronger fit for travellers on a tight budget and who want exchange-rate certainty as these are pre-loaded and have rate locks that shields the traveller from currency fluctuations during the trip. In comparison, while credit cards offer flexibility, rewards and universal acceptance, and are useful in emergencies, they are also subject to between 2–4% forex mark-up charge which can inflate the bill by ₹4,000- ₹8,000 on a ₹2 lakh trip.
He further explained that credit card use also draws high ATM cash withdrawal charges — usually between 2.5–3.5% of the amount withdrawn (subject to a minimum fee), plus interest from day one and the forex mark-up on top. "A single ATM withdrawal on a regular credit card can therefore cost the traveller 6–8% before they have even spent the cash,” Bagree noted.
|Card Type
|Pros
|Cons
|Traditional Credit Card
|Forex Card / Pre-paid Travel Card
|Zero-Forex-Markup Debit Card
|Secured Credit Card with Zero Forex
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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