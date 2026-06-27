International travellers: Compare options before your next foreign trip to save up to 12% on card charges and fees

Planning an international trip? Calculations show that choosing the right card can save you up to 12% in associated fees and charges on every international transaction and ATM cash advance cost when travelling abroad, according to by Vivek Bagree, Chief Business Officer, Cards at Niyo. The savings can add up to a free trip every few years for frequent travellers, he added.

We breakdown the costs associated with the various spending options — credit cards, forex cards and pre-paid travel cards — available to travellers. According to Bagree, “There is no single ‘best’ option. The right choice depends on how a traveller spends, how long they are travelling, and how much certainty they want on exchange rates.”

Forex mark-up, charges, fees, tax: Compare card costs Bagree noted that the difference in cumulative costs is often larger than travellers realise, especially on high-value trips or for those who travel two or three times a year.

Forex mark-up is the biggest cost differentiator. Most traditional credit cards charge 2–4% on every international transaction, with GST applied on top of the mark-up. On a single coffee purchase, it looks trivial; over a trip it compounds quickly.

On a ₹ 50,000 overseas spend, a traditional credit card can add ₹ 1,000– ₹ 2,000 in forex mark-up plus GST. On a ₹ 2 lakh family vacation, that becomes ₹ 4,000– ₹ 8,000 in additional costs — money that the traveller rarely sees itemised at the point of sale.

50,000 overseas spend, a traditional credit card can add 1,000– 2,000 in forex mark-up plus GST. On a 2 lakh family vacation, that becomes 4,000– 8,000 in additional costs — money that the traveller rarely sees itemised at the point of sale. Forex cards avoid the mark-up by letting travellers load foreign currency in advance and lock the rate, but travellers should factor in issuance fees, reload charges, encashment costs and cross-currency conversion fees, which vary considerably across providers.

Further, a zero-forex-markup cards remove the cost altogether while letting travellers spend in local currencies without pre-loading. ATM cash withdrawals are the other major cost most travellers overlook. On a regular credit card, an overseas ATM withdrawal typically attracts a 2.5–3.5% cash advance fee (subject to a minimum), interest from day one until the dues are paid, plus the forex mark-up on the rupee equivalent.

Withdrawing the equivalent of ₹ 20,000 in cash can therefore cost upwards of ₹ 1,200– ₹ 1,600 in fees and finance charges alone.

20,000 in cash can therefore cost upwards of 1,200– 1,600 in fees and finance charges alone. Forex cards and secured credit cards, by contrast, offer free international ATM withdrawals up to monthly limits. Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) limits and Tax Collected at Source (TCS) are another thing that travellers should also be mindful of beyond fees. These can apply depending on the nature and value of the transaction.

“Ultimately, travellers should evaluate the total cost — forex mark-up, GST, exchange rate spread, ATM cash withdrawal fees, reload or encashment fees, and applicable taxes — rather than focus on a single line item. Even a 2–4% difference compounds into meaningful savings over the course of an international trip,” feels Bagree.

He added, “Bottom line: Choosing the right card can save 2–4% on every international transaction — and avoid 6–8% in ATM cash advance costs — adding up to a free trip every few years for frequent travellers.” This is a cumulative of up to 12% saved in associated fees and charges when travelling abroad.

Quick overall comparison between card options Bagree feels that forex and prepaid travel cards are a stronger fit for travellers on a tight budget and who want exchange-rate certainty as these are pre-loaded and have rate locks that shields the traveller from currency fluctuations during the trip. In comparison, while credit cards offer flexibility, rewards and universal acceptance, and are useful in emergencies, they are also subject to between 2–4% forex mark-up charge which can inflate the bill by ₹4,000- ₹8,000 on a ₹2 lakh trip.

He further explained that credit card use also draws high ATM cash withdrawal charges — usually between 2.5–3.5% of the amount withdrawn (subject to a minimum fee), plus interest from day one and the forex mark-up on top. "A single ATM withdrawal on a regular credit card can therefore cost the traveller 6–8% before they have even spent the cash,” Bagree noted.

Card Type Pros Cons Traditional Credit Card Earns rewards, cashback and loyalty points on spends

Widely accepted globally; useful for hotel pre-auths and emergencies

Allows travellers defer payment and manage cash flow Typically attracts a 1–3.5% forex mark-up plus GST on the mark-up

ATM cash withdrawals abroad are expensive: 2.5–3.5% cash advance fee plus interest from day one and the forex mark-up on top — often 6–8% all-in

Credit limit increases require an application and bureau check; rate is not locked, and interest costs add up sharply if dues are not paid in full

Available to only High Credit Score holders with low card eligibility rates Many Students, Senior Citizen or Self Employed Individuals don't qualify. Forex Card / Pre-paid Travel Card Locks in the exchange rate before travel

Helps with budgeting and disciplined planned spending; many providers offer free or low-cost ATM withdrawals

Safer than carrying large amounts of cash Funds need to be loaded in advance; reloading mid-trip can involve form-filling and processing time

Limited set of currencies usually 14 -15 maximum; cross-currency usage attracts extra fees

Reload, issuance and encashment charges vary widely by provider

Limited options for UPI transfers and account interoperability, no possibility of International UPI or domestic usage Zero-Forex-Markup Debit Card Zero forex mark-up on international spends at live Visa/Mastercard rates

Load in INR and spend directly — no need to pre-load or guess amounts. No conversion back and forth post trip.

Bundled benefits: free international ATM withdrawals, global airport lounge access, savings interest on the balance, real-time spend tracking, instant freeze/unfreeze and international toggle controls

Instant self-service limit increases — transfer funds into the linked account from the app and the available limit updates automatically Exchange rate is not locked in advance — savings depend on currency movement on the day of spend

ATM withdrawal limits apply per the issuer's policy Secured Credit Card with Zero Forex Accessible without prior credit history — ideal for students, first-time travellers and the self-employed; helps build a domestic credit score

Zero forex mark-up and free ATM cash withdrawals abroad — benefits unsecured credit cards almost never offer

Instant credit limit increases — top up the linked FD from the app and the credit limit adjusts on the fly, with no fresh application or bureau check Requires a fixed deposit as collateral

Credit limit is tied to the security amount, which may be lower than an unsecured card