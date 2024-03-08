International Women’s Day: 63 per cent women seek entrepreneurial avenues, claims report
Women aged 18-30, followed by 31-40, are the most digitally adept, showing a strong inclination towards financial transactions, shows PayNearby Women Financial Index report
This International Women’s Day, a report claims that over 63 per cent of women in India aspire to start their own business, reflecting a strong desire for financial independence and self-reliance.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message