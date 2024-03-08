Women aged 18-30, followed by 31-40, are the most digitally adept, showing a strong inclination towards financial transactions, shows PayNearby Women Financial Index report

This International Women’s Day, a report claims that over 63 per cent of women in India aspire to start their own business, reflecting a strong desire for financial independence and self-reliance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This was shared as part of a report titled PayNearby Women Financial Index (PWFI) showcasing financial consumption by women at retail stores. The survey was conducted by the company among over 5,000 retail stores in the country recording financial transactions of women consumers in those outlets.

The fourth edition of the report gives a detailed analysis of consumption by women at retail stores in 2023-24. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The report, among other things, also highlights the preference for biometric authentication, with over 95 per cent of female customers opting for AePS for cash withdrawal.

Digital transactions While cash remains the favoured mode of transaction, with 48% of women favouring it, Aadhaar-led transactions and UPI QR codes are gaining momentum in double digits. Cards continue to have a minimal presence in this segment.

Notably, women aged 18-30, followed by 31-40, are the most digitally adept, showing a strong inclination towards financial transactions. Interestingly, 41 per cent of women mentioned that they do not use any payment app on their phones. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cash withdrawal, mobile recharges, and bill payments emerge as the top three services availed by women at PayNearby retail outlets.

The most common withdrawal range falls between ₹1000-2500, while EMI payments typically range from ₹500-1000. The report reveals that 70 percent of women hold Jan-Dhan savings accounts primarily used for cash withdrawals. More than 25 percent of women admitted to their husbands managing their bank accounts instead of themselves. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Among the top three saving goals, ‘child education’ topped the list, followed by ‘medical emergency’ and ‘buying household electronic items’.

A majority of women (54 per cent) indicated ₹750-1000 as their preferred range for monthly savings, highlighting their approach towards financial planning.

Investment decisions Interestingly, 74% of women rely on their family members when making investment decisions, whereas 11% seek guidance from financial advisors. The financial advisors were typically women influenced in their affinity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The survey also revealed that 16% of women were extremely aware, and 55% were moderately aware of various government schemes and initiatives related to financial well-being. Impressively, 45% of women report availing benefits from government-backed initiatives indicating a growing number of women availing these schemes.

Insurance products Despite growing awareness of insurance products among women (29%), consumption remains low at 2%. 45% of women report benefiting from government-backed schemes. The survey indicates a willingness among 68% of women to take formal credit, emphasising the need for affordable credit solutions.

Women cited emergency expenses like medical bills, home repairs, and children’s education or for agricultural needs such as buying seeds, fertilisers, or equipment as reasons to avail credit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The PWFI report also highlights the increasing adoption of online commerce (24%) and online entertainment (18%) among women. Online commerce saw a decent adoption among women at retail stores with daily groceries & household items (at 27%) being the most commonly ordered category.

This was followed by clothing & accessories and home & kitchen items at 24% and 23%, respectively. It ratifies the fact that women at the last mile are aspirational and validates the latent demand for such services among them. Travel bookings and PAN card issuance have seen significant uptake, with 96% of the respondents showing a willingness to book a rail ticket from their nearby store. This showcases women's desire to become self-reliant and financially included.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!