International Women's Day 2024: 5 key reasons why young women opt for digital financial products
India leads in fintech adoption with a high rate of digital IDs and internet users. Women's financial literacy is low. Micro financial products cater to young women entering the workforce with speedy, easy, AI-based, user-friendly services, and round-the-clock support.
India has 87% fintech adoption rate – the highest in the world, 1.26 billion digital IDs, 658 million internet users, 30 million merchants who accept QR codes and the digital lending and insurance sectors are expected to grow to $350 billion and $222 billion respectively by 2025. (Barclays Rise Report) While women form 50% of the country’s population, financial and digital literacy of women is lowest, as per World Bank’s Global Findex Data.