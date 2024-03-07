International Women's Day 2024: What are 5 Ps to help you achieve financial freedom?
Financial freedom is a progressive journey requiring process-oriented management of income, expenses, and savings. Building investing resilience is crucial for achieving financial freedom, with a focus on a robust investing process and long-term goals.
Financial freedom is a long-drawn journey, often stretching decades. It is progressive and not a one-time event, which implies that the more process-oriented a person is regarding their income, expenses and savings, the more incrementally financially free they become over time.