International Women's Day 2024: How can women ensure long-term wealth generation?
International Women's Day highlights the need for women to prioritize self-care and financial planning to ensure long-term health and well-being. Empowering women through financial literacy and early healthcare interventions can lead to a more secure future.
As International Women's Day approaches, it serves as a poignant reminder of the achievements, struggles, and resilience demonstrated by women globally. Despite the myriad responsibilities they shoulder, societal expectations and ingrained gender norms frequently push women to prioritise the needs of others over their own. This tendency to prioritise caregiving and homemaking roles often leads to neglecting personal health and financial matters.