International Women's Day 2024: How can you assert control over your personal finances?
Women should participate in family investment discussions and also invest independently. It helps take charge of the situation if the relationship breaks or the husband’s demise.
Every year, in March, we celebrate International Women's Day. The objectives of this day include empowering women to get equal rights in all areas. One of the objectives includes making women financially independent. It can be done by providing equal opportunities for women to participate in the workforce through jobs, self-employment, entrepreneurship, etc. The government, industry, and various other stakeholders are doing their bit to encourage women's participation in the workforce.