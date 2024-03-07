International Women's Day: Money is freedom, regardless of gender, says Sraboni Haralalka of Wodehouse Capital Advisors
Boys are often encouraged by their families and society to learn about finances and participate in money-related discussions. Conversely, girls may not receive the same level of financial exposure.
My one word of advice – start early so that you benefit from the compounding power of money, says Sraboni Harlalka, Co-Founder & Executive Director, Wodehouse Capital Advisors.
