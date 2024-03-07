My one word of advice – start early so that you benefit from the compounding power of money, says Sraboni Harlalka, Co-Founder & Executive Director, Wodehouse Capital Advisors.

What is it that refrains many women from making their own investment decisions?

A deep social conditioning that puts finance in the male domain starts as the first barrier. Our patriarchal society ensures that most assets are controlled by men – though they may be in the woman’s name due to tax purposes – and therefore men often make the formal financial decisions. Women typically handle domestic duties and caregiving. In many households, even when women earn they end up prioritising family expenses and not their well-being.

Additionally, studies also show that women often find themselves with limited income due to disparities in wages or workforce participation. This historical conditioning probably also causes them to lack the confidence to enter conversations or decisions related to investments not to mention the family resistance when accessing financial services. Thus, a large percentage of women do not have hands-on experience and know-how in investing. When they do invest, they may also worry about making investments on their own as it may cause conflict in the family. All these diverse factors and more often cause many women to feel uncertain and anxious about making their own investment decisions.



How do you view money as a woman investor and wealth manager?

Money is freedom, regardless of gender. Besides my own lived experience, my journey first as a student of finance and then as a business professional has made me deeply aware of the unique economic challenges faced by women. I have witnessed how even women with significant capabilities are often constrained by a lack of financial resources. I have also learnt that financial education can make all the difference.

Being actively involved in managing and creating wealth, I have witnessed how understanding money can equip women to grow wealth and enrich their lives in many ways. This is why Melinda Gates’ quote, “When money flows into the hands of women, who have the authority to use it, everything changes — for women, their families, and their communities," deeply resonates with me. Happily, I see more and more women aspiring to become financially empowered.

What financial guidance would you offer to young women, students, and those who have recently entered the workforce?

My one word of advice – start early so that you benefit from the compounding power of money. The tiny sacrifices you make today will ensure a much more comfortable and stable middle and old age. Further, wealth management and creation platforms are more accessible than ever before. With affordable investment options and lower risks, they have a chance to truly take charge of their earnings. Whether it is creating an emergency fund or saving for education, every step counts. Investing particularly through SIPs to get started can help create wealth in the long run.

While family and friends may mean well, seeking advice from a certified financial planner can help young women, students and those who have recently entered the workforce to get started on the right track in their investment journey. To these individuals, I say that money can give you the power to help yourself and others. So, don’t hesitate to learn about money and seek expert advice to manage and grow wealth successfully.



In what ways do you believe men and women exhibit differences in their approach to managing finances?

Our attitude toward money is heavily influenced by our upbringing and early experiences with finances. Boys are often encouraged by their families and society to learn about finances and participate in money-related discussions. Conversely, girls may not receive the same level of financial exposure. This conditioning moulds distinct attitudes towards risk and investment between genders.

Typically, women exhibit more caution and tend to prefer traditional more conservative investment paths, while men gravitate towards higher risk assets. In my view, women are natural money managers. This is because women, even as homemakers, can skilfully juggle budgets and savings to meet everyone’s needs. This requires immense resourcefulness and emotional intelligence, qualities vital for successful investing.

Studies also suggest that despite being less inclined to invest than their male counterparts, women often achieve higher returns when they do invest. With easy access to financial knowledge and digital investment opportunities, women can now leverage these skills to excel in wealth management.

The idea of investment gained traction post-pandemic. In what manner has the psyche of Indian investors changed in the last two years? Which asset category do you think investors are banking on most to secure their future?

The pandemic caused widespread disruption, resulting in job losses, reduced salaries, and uncertainty in businesses. This tumultuous environment left many investors grappling with fear and anxiety, desperately seeking ways to safeguard their financial futures. However, this was also a period when people had more time and fewer expenses as well as easy online access to financial platforms. These extra funds found their way into equity and their investors made handsome returns due to the resilience of the Indian equity markets.

Even those with little to no experience in investments are now becoming interested in finance rather than being mere observers. Opportunities to meet these needs have also emerged, with exchange-traded funds (ETFs), gold, and multi-asset funds taking centre stage for many investors post-pandemic. However, navigating these turbulent waters alone can be daunting. Moreover, each person’s financial goals and needs differ, even among close social circles. Hence, seeking guidance from experts such as certified financial planners and wealth managers is crucial at this time.

What is your advice to unmarried women who start planning their retirement late in their lives?

Unmarried women, if they have no financial support and begin planning for retirement later in life may grapple with overwhelming emotions and doubts about its feasibility. However, in today’s world, with the right support and guidance, this need not be a big handicap. They should objectively assess their future earning potential or available income streams and set aside a large part of their income to financially secure their retirement.

Starting late means making larger sacrifices, perhaps putting away a significant portion of their earnings. Moreover, each decision they make should be personalised to their unique needs and circumstances. They do not have to compromise on their dreams or needs while securing their financial future. In fact, with financial awareness and help from experts, it can be a truly empowering and peaceful journey.

