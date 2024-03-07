International Women's Day 2024: Often pushed myself out of my comfort zone, says Shanai Ghosh of Zuno Insurance
7 min read 07 Mar 2024, 04:53 PM IST
If you truly have an inclusive environment, diversity needn’t be the goal but it will come through on its own.
In all my roles and interactions, I have chosen never to let gender come into the equation, even if the other person did, says Shanai Ghosh, MD & CEO, Zuno General Insurance.
