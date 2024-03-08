International Women's Day: This is why you should invest as an investor, and not as a woman
On International Women's Day, emphasize the importance of gender-neutral investing for financial independence and security. Make smart choices aligned with your goals and values to pave the way for future generations of women in the financial world.
Today, on International Women's Day, we celebrate the achievements and contributions of women around the world. As we recognize the progress made towards gender equality, it’s important to remember that when it comes to personal finance and investing, the rules are nothing short of universal.