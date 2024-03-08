International Women's Day 2024: Bank of Baroda announces special offers for women account holders. Check here
International Women's Day: Bank of Baroda has announced attractive offers and benefits for its women accountholders on the opening of either a bob Mahila Shakti Savings Account or a bob Women Power Current Account
International Women's Day: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Bank of Baroda has announced attractive offers and benefits for its women accountholders on the opening of either a bob Mahila Shakti Savings Account or a bob Women Power Current Account – accounts designed specifically for women. This offer is applicable for accounts opened till June 30, 2024 and loan facilities availed till December 31, 2024.