International Women's Day: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Bank of Baroda has announced attractive offers and benefits for its women accountholders on the opening of either a bob Mahila Shakti Savings Account or a bob Women Power Current Account – accounts designed specifically for women. This offer is applicable for accounts opened till June 30, 2024 and loan facilities availed till December 31, 2024.

The bob Mahila Shakti Savings Account and the bob Women Power Current Account now come with a bundle of offers exclusively for women including up to 25 basis points interest rate concession on Retail Loans (concession of 0.25% on two-wheeler loans, 0.15% on education loans, 0.10% on auto loan, home loan and mortgage loan); complete waiver of processing charges on retail loans (including personal loans) and a 50% discount on Annual Safe Deposit Locker charges.

Debadatta Chand, Managing Director & CEO, of Bank of Baroda said, "Bank of Baroda has been a trusted banking partner to generations of women. On this International Women’s Day, we are pleased to extend our support to women and women-led enterprises and champion their journey towards financial empowerment and independence with a range of tailored offerings that provide enhanced value."

Key features of the bob Mahila Shakti Savings Account

-Concessional Interest Rates on Retail Loans (concession of 0.25% on two-wheeler loans, 0.15% on education loans, 0.10% on auto loans, home loans and mortgage loans)

-100% discount on processing charges on retail loans – Personal Loans, Auto/two-wheeler Loans, Education Loan, Home Loan, Mortgage Loan

-50% discount on Annual Safe Deposit Locker charges

-Free issuance of RuPay Platinum Debit Card with attractive offers on leading brands with Free Personal Accident Insurance Cover up to ₹2 lakh

-Complimentary Domestic Airport Lounge access (2 per quarter)

-Free 30 cheque leaves per year

-Free SMS Alerts

-Auto Sweep Facility available

Key features of the bob Women Power Current Account

-Concessional Interest Rates on Retail Loans (concession of 0.25% on two-wheeler loans, 0.15% on education loans, 0.10% on auto loans, home loan,s and mortgage loans)

-100% discount on processing charges on retail loans – Personal Loans, Auto/two-wheeler Loans, Education Loan, Home Loan, Mortgage Loan

-50% discount on Annual Safe Deposit Locker charges

-Concession in Cash Deposit Charges up to ₹1,00,000/- per day subject to 10 times of MAB

-Free 2 Soundbox with QR code and 1 POS/MPOS

-Collateral-free Overdraft up to ₹25,00,000/-

-Free RTGS/NEFT/IMPS/UPI (through online mode)

-Auto Sweep Facility available

-Free 50 cheque leaves

-VISA Vyapar DI Debit Card

-Lifetime Free Corporate Credit Card (subject to eligibility)

-Curated Baroda Cash Management Services & Internet Payment Gateway (IPG) Facility available

-Monthly Average Balance of ₹10,000

BANK OF BARODA More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!