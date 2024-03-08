International Women's Day: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Bank of Baroda has announced attractive offers and benefits for its women accountholders on the opening of either a bob Mahila Shakti Savings Account or a bob Women Power Current Account – accounts designed specifically for women. This offer is applicable for accounts opened till June 30, 2024 and loan facilities availed till December 31, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The bob Mahila Shakti Savings Account and the bob Women Power Current Account now come with a bundle of offers exclusively for women including up to 25 basis points interest rate concession on Retail Loans (concession of 0.25% on two-wheeler loans, 0.15% on education loans, 0.10% on auto loan, home loan and mortgage loan); complete waiver of processing charges on retail loans (including personal loans) and a 50% discount on Annual Safe Deposit Locker charges.

Debadatta Chand, Managing Director & CEO, of Bank of Baroda said, "Bank of Baroda has been a trusted banking partner to generations of women. On this International Women’s Day, we are pleased to extend our support to women and women-led enterprises and champion their journey towards financial empowerment and independence with a range of tailored offerings that provide enhanced value." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Happy Women's Day 2024: Wishes, quotes and messages to share Key features of the bob Mahila Shakti Savings Account -Concessional Interest Rates on Retail Loans (concession of 0.25% on two-wheeler loans, 0.15% on education loans, 0.10% on auto loans, home loans and mortgage loans)

-100% discount on processing charges on retail loans – Personal Loans, Auto/two-wheeler Loans, Education Loan, Home Loan, Mortgage Loan

-50% discount on Annual Safe Deposit Locker charges {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-Free issuance of RuPay Platinum Debit Card with attractive offers on leading brands with Free Personal Accident Insurance Cover up to ₹2 lakh

-Complimentary Domestic Airport Lounge access (2 per quarter)

-Free 30 cheque leaves per year {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-Free SMS Alerts

-Auto Sweep Facility available

Key features of the bob Women Power Current Account -Concessional Interest Rates on Retail Loans (concession of 0.25% on two-wheeler loans, 0.15% on education loans, 0.10% on auto loans, home loan,s and mortgage loans) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-100% discount on processing charges on retail loans – Personal Loans, Auto/two-wheeler Loans, Education Loan, Home Loan, Mortgage Loan

-50% discount on Annual Safe Deposit Locker charges

-Concession in Cash Deposit Charges up to ₹1,00,000/- per day subject to 10 times of MAB {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-Free 2 Soundbox with QR code and 1 POS/MPOS

-Collateral-free Overdraft up to ₹25,00,000/-

-Free RTGS/NEFT/IMPS/UPI (through online mode) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-Auto Sweep Facility available

-Free 50 cheque leaves

-VISA Vyapar DI Debit Card {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-Lifetime Free Corporate Credit Card (subject to eligibility)

-Curated Baroda Cash Management Services & Internet Payment Gateway (IPG) Facility available

-Monthly Average Balance of ₹10,000 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

