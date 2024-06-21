International Yoga Day 2024: How can practising yoga regularly impact your health insurance premiums?
Regular yoga practice can lead to lower insurance premiums by reducing the risk of critical illnesses like cancer, heart attack, and kidney failure. It also helps manage physical functions and mental well-being, contributing to a healthier lifestyle and cost savings.
In recent years, yoga has gained immense popularity worldwide for its numerous health benefits. From improving physical flexibility to enhancing mental well-being, yoga has become an integral part of many people's daily routines. Yoga helps individuals rejuvenate from the daily hustle-bustle of life to help experience bliss and mini mindful moments through meditation.