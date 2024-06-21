In recent years, yoga has gained immense popularity worldwide for its numerous health benefits. From improving physical flexibility to enhancing mental well-being, yoga has become an integral part of many people's daily routines. Yoga helps individuals rejuvenate from the daily hustle-bustle of life to help experience bliss and mini mindful moments through meditation.

However, its impact extends beyond individual health; it can also have a significant influence on one's health insurance premiums. In this article, we will explore the benefits of incorporating yoga into daily life and how it can lead to lower insurance premiums and a healthier lifestyle.



Staying healthy can help you pay lower premiums

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle by incorporating yoga in one’s routine has a rewarding incentive. A policyholder who engages in regular yoga practice is considered to be at lower risk of developing illnesses compared to others. As a result, they have a higher chance of obtaining lower premiums, as they are less likely to require extensive medical care.

Reduce the chances of critical illnesses

Regular practice of yoga has been found to be particularly effective in reducing the risk of critical illnesses such as cancer, heart attack, and kidney failure. Studies have consistently shown that regular yoga practice can lower blood pressure and heart rate, manage pain, and other physical functions, which can help prevent these illnesses.



Additionally, yoga has been found to have positive effects on mental well-being, reducing stress, anxiety, and depression, which can also contribute to the development of these critical illnesses. By incorporating yoga into daily life, one can reduce risk of developing these illnesses, saving on medical expenses and insurance premiums.

Embrace yoga, embrace wellness discounts

Practising yoga and meditation encourages individuals to enjoy some mini mindful moments, that ultimately pushes you to maintain a healthy lifestyle and make some time for yourself during the day. Policyholders who maintain a healthy lifestyle, including those who practise yoga, have an exciting opportunity to earn rewards and points. The specific benefits vary between different insurers, but these rewards can typically be redeemed for discounts on renewal premiums, or other perks as per the policy T&Cs.



Yoga refreshes and balances both your body and mind. Although the healthcare system, medical treatments, and insurance coverage are vital, taking a preventive approach to health and fitness is also key. Incorporating yoga into daily life can become a key strategy for a policyholder seeking to manage their health insurance costs and live a healthier life.

Sapna Desai, Chief Marketing Officer, ManipalCigna Health Insurance





