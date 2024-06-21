Explore
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  International Yoga Day: How THESE health insurance plans reward active lifestyle with premium discounts
International Yoga Day: How THESE health insurance plans reward active lifestyle with premium discounts

Sharmila Bhadoria

Sharmila Bhadoria

International Yoga Day 2024: Several health insurance plans provide discounts on policy premiums to customers based on their active lifestyle with physical activities like yoga, running, exercise, sports, etc

International Yoga Day 2024: Multiple health insurance plans provide discounts on premiums and other benefits to customers who maintain an active lifestyle with exercise, Yoga, etc. (International Yoga Day 2024)Premium
International Yoga Day 2024: Multiple health insurance plans provide discounts on premiums and other benefits to customers who maintain an active lifestyle with exercise, Yoga, etc. (International Yoga Day 2024)

International Yoga Day 2024: Transcending the boundaries of cultures and ethnicities, Yoga has become a global movement for fitness enthusiasts and those who want to adopt a healthy lifestyle. The celebration of International Yoga Day on June 21 worldwide is a testimony of the growing influence of the ancient Indian practice.

The practice originated in India and focuses on mind and body healing. Understanding the immense benefit of Yoga and other physical activities, several health insurance companies have stepped forward to encourage policyholders to adopt a healthy lifestyle with discounts on premiums and other benefits.

As we celebrate International Yoga Day 2024, look at the top health plans that provide health and wellness discounts for maintaining a healthy lifestyle with exercise, physical activities, and yoga.

Top health insurance plans with wellness offers and discounts

Most health insurance products provide discounts on premium renewals and other benefits to customers who achieve a fixed goal of step counts and burn a fixed number of calories with physical activities like Yoga, exercise, running, sports, etc. 

Here are a few plans that provide discounts and other benefits for maintaining an active lifestyle:

Health Insurance PlanBenefits
HDFC Ergo My Health Suraksha PlanDiscount on renewal premium by burning total of 900 calories upto maximum of 300 calories in one exercise session per day, or by tracking foot steps
Aditya Birla Active One100% premium return on maintaining active lifestyle
ICICI Lombard ElevateWellness discount of up to 30% on renewal of premiums
Care Supreme30% discount on premiums under Wellness benefit
ManipalCigna Prime ActiveDiscount on health premium based on improved health parameters
Reliance Health Infinity Insurance5% discount on maintaining healthy BMI

How Yoga and an active lifestyle can reduce health insurance costs?

Wellness benefits and discounts on premium renewals encourage insurers to live a healthy lifestyle by participating in sports, yoga, and other activities. It is worth noting that the criteria for maintaining an active lifestyle for discounts and benefits vary from insurance companies to other companies. 

“Yoga can help keep the customer's BMI in the normal category, which qualifies them for a 5% discount on the premium when opting for the Reliance Health Infinity policy. By leading a healthier lifestyle, customers reduce their risk of health issues, making them eligible for lower insurance premiums," said to Rakesh Jain, CEO, Reliance General Insurance.

“You basically get rewarded for staying healthy and working out. Based on the steps you’ve covered in a day or how much time you’ve spent working out, you get discounts on policy renewal. Some insurers even offer a 100% discount on renewal if you complete 10K steps every day. This is a great move to make health insurance more affordable for customers and to encourage them to take care of themselves," said Siddharth Singhal, Head - Health Insurance.

Published: 21 Jun 2024, 03:59 PM IST
