International Youth Day: Fewer responsibilities, longer time — how Gen Z can harness their 20s for wealth creation

Your 20s can offer a powerful financial advantage: time, fewer responsibilities and the opportunity to build disciplined investing habits early. Experts explain how Gen Z can use SIPs, manage debt, control lifestyle inflation and avoid common investing mistakes to build long-term wealth.

Sheetal Goel
Updated11 Aug 2026, 10:28 PM IST
International Youth Day: Why fewer responsibilities make your 20s ideal for wealth creation – and what you should do. (AI-generated image)
International Youth Day: Why fewer responsibilities make your 20s ideal for wealth creation – and what you should do. (AI-generated image)

International Youth Day, celebrated on 12 August, recognises the vital role of young people in society. Financial planning is another important area for young people, as the habits they build early can shape their long-term financial future.

Here’s what experts have to say about why the 20s can be an ideal time to start building wealth and the steps Gen Z can take this International Youth Day.

Why do your 20s matter for wealth creation?

Siddharth Maurya, Managing Director, Vibhavangal Anukulkara Pvt Ltd, said the biggest advantage for people in their 20s is not a high income but time.

“Most early-career professionals have fewer financial obligations, so the investment amount at this stage doesn’t have to be very high for the investment to grow,” Maurya added.

Akshay Rao, Head – Product and Strategy, Tata Asset Management, also noted that “people in their 20s have an advantage when building financial independence, as they have both time and, in many cases, fewer financial responsibilities.”

How can delaying investments impact wealth creation?

Investing early allows you to have a larger amount at the end, but the cost of waiting to invest can also be large,” Maurya said.

He illustrated this with an example showing the impact of an additional 10 years of compounding.

  • Starting a SIP of 10,000 a month at 25 at an assumed 12% return could result in around 1.76 crore by age 50.
  • Starting the same investment at 35 could result in roughly 69 lakh by age 50.

The difference is because the first investor’s money gets 10 additional years to grow.

Also Read | How missing just 5 of market's best days in 21 years could cost you lakhs

Why should SIPs increase as income rises?

Maurya recommended SIP step-ups to increase investments as earnings grow. A 10,000 monthly SIP could become 11,000 the next year and 12,100 the year after with a 10% annual increase.

Rao said those seeking financial independence should increase savings and investments as income rises rather than allowing higher earnings to be entirely absorbed by lifestyle upgrades. He added that the broader journey can involve building a corpus of around 25 times annual expenses over time.

Why should young investors build financial foundations first?

Maurya said Gen Z should focus on developing an investing habit while controlling lifestyle inflation. As a broad guide, he suggested:

  • 50-60% of investable money towards long-term growth assets such as equity mutual funds.
  • 20-30% towards stable debt or fixed-income funds.
  • The remaining amount towards short-term needs and liquidity.
  • The allocation should change as financial and life goals evolve.

Rao noted that young investors can begin by building an emergency fund covering 6-12 months of essential expenses through relatively low-risk avenues such as savings accounts, fixed deposits or liquid mutual funds.

“At the same time, they should prioritise repayment of high-interest debt such as credit cards and education loans. Once this foundation is in place, starting SIPs in mutual funds, aligned with their risk appetite, can help develop consistency,” Rao added.

Why should Gen Z not confuse investing with trading?

Maurya cautioned against chasing stocks, crypto and other high-risk investments promoted on social media. Such behaviour can turn long-term investing into speculation.

“Instead, young investors should build a diversified portfolio, let equity markets work over the long term and avoid trying to time the market,” he added.

“For long-term goals, investors may consider equity mutual funds and stay invested instead of attempting to time the market,” says Rao.

Also Read | EPF withdrawal rules 2026: Govt explains when and how members can access funds

What should Gen Z do this International Youth Day?

Maurya said Gen Z should focus on the following:

  • Start investing even without a high salary; a small SIP can be the first step.
  • Increase the SIP by at least 10% with every salary increase.
  • Think long term instead of trying to time the market.
  • Avoid risky investments until an emergency fund is built.
  • Saving 15-20% on payments towards expensive, high-interest loans can be more valuable than chasing investment returns.
  • Use long-term goals to decide how finances should be divided.
  • Have adequate health insurance.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Sheetal Goel

Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.

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