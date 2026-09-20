Invesco MF reopens 3 international FoFs for investments: ₹10 lakh daily limit, SIP & STP rules investors must know

Invesco Mutual Fund will resume fresh subscriptions in three overseas Fund of Funds from September 28, 2026, after temporarily suspending subscriptions in May. Investors can make lumpsum investments, switch-ins and register fresh SIPs, STPs and IDCW Transfer Plans, but a ₹10 lakh daily limit per PAN will apply.
Invesco Asset Management (India) has decided to revoke the temporary suspension on subscriptions in three overseas Fund of Funds, allowing investors to resume fresh investments from September 28. The fund house announced the move through a notice-cum-addendum dated September 17, 2026.
The reopening covers Invesco India - Invesco Global Equity Income Fund of Fund, Invesco India - Invesco Pan European Equity Fund of Fund and Invesco India - Invesco Global Consumer Trends Fund of Fund.
From September 28, investors will be able to make lumpsum purchases and switch-ins in the three designated schemes. Fresh registrations for Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs), Systematic Transfer Plans (STPs) and IDCW Transfer Plans will also be permitted.
However, the reopening comes with a daily investment ceiling.
Invesco has capped investments in the three schemes at ₹10 lakh per day per PAN at the first-holder level.
Importantly, the limit is not restricted to new lumpsum investments. Invesco said the calculation will also include instalments from SIPs, STPs and IDCW Transfer Plans that were already registered in the schemes. The ₹10 lakh ceiling will also be applied when these existing instalments are processed.
This means investors with existing systematic plans need to account for those instalments when making additional investments. If the aggregate amount through lumpsum purchases, switch-ins and applicable systematic-plan instalments exceeds ₹10 lakh on a particular day, the transaction, including the relevant SIP, STP or IDCW Transfer Plan instalment, will be rejected.
The reopening does not mean the schemes can accept unlimited inflows. Invesco said subscriptions and processing of existing systematic-plan instalments will be permitted only to the extent of the headroom available without breaching the overseas investment limits as of February 1, 2022, at the fund level.
The AMC has also retained the right to temporarily suspend subscriptions and processing of systematic-plan instalments if overseas investments come close to those limits.
For investors, this means the September 28 reopening is subject to both the ₹10 lakh daily PAN-level ceiling and the available overseas investment headroom at the fund level.
Invesco said all other terms and conditions in the Scheme Information Documents and Key Information Memorandums of the three schemes will remain unchanged.
Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.
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