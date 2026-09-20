Invesco MF reopens 3 international FoFs for investments: ₹10 lakh daily limit, SIP & STP rules investors must know

Invesco Mutual Fund will resume fresh subscriptions in three overseas Fund of Funds from September 28, 2026, after temporarily suspending subscriptions in May. Investors can make lumpsum investments, switch-ins and register fresh SIPs, STPs and IDCW Transfer Plans, but a ₹10 lakh daily limit per PAN will apply.

Invesco Asset Management (India) has decided to revoke the temporary suspension on subscriptions in three overseas Fund of Funds, allowing investors to resume fresh investments from September 28. The fund house announced the move through a notice-cum-addendum dated September 17, 2026.

The reopening covers Invesco India - Invesco Global Equity Income Fund of Fund, Invesco India - Invesco Pan European Equity Fund of Fund and Invesco India - Invesco Global Consumer Trends Fund of Fund.

From September 28, investors will be able to make lumpsum purchases and switch-ins in the three designated schemes. Fresh registrations for Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs), Systematic Transfer Plans (STPs) and IDCW Transfer Plans will also be permitted.

Also Read | Overseas caps push ETFs beyond fair value

However, the reopening comes with a daily investment ceiling.

₹ 10 lakh limit applies per PAN Invesco has capped investments in the three schemes at ₹10 lakh per day per PAN at the first-holder level.

Importantly, the limit is not restricted to new lumpsum investments. Invesco said the calculation will also include instalments from SIPs, STPs and IDCW Transfer Plans that were already registered in the schemes. The ₹10 lakh ceiling will also be applied when these existing instalments are processed.

This means investors with existing systematic plans need to account for those instalments when making additional investments. If the aggregate amount through lumpsum purchases, switch-ins and applicable systematic-plan instalments exceeds ₹10 lakh on a particular day, the transaction, including the relevant SIP, STP or IDCW Transfer Plan instalment, will be rejected.

Overseas investment limits remain a constraint The reopening does not mean the schemes can accept unlimited inflows. Invesco said subscriptions and processing of existing systematic-plan instalments will be permitted only to the extent of the headroom available without breaching the overseas investment limits as of February 1, 2022, at the fund level.

The AMC has also retained the right to temporarily suspend subscriptions and processing of systematic-plan instalments if overseas investments come close to those limits.

For investors, this means the September 28 reopening is subject to both the ₹10 lakh daily PAN-level ceiling and the available overseas investment headroom at the fund level.