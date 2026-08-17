Invesco mutual fund: 3 international schemes resume existing SIPs from August 18, but new registrations remain shut

As restrictions on international mutual fund investments continue, Invesco Mutual Fund is reopening select existing SIP and STP transactions in three overseas fund-of-funds from 18 August. The move offers some relief to investors whose systematic investments in global funds have been disrupted by fund houses hitting their overseas investment limits.
The reopening applies to Invesco Global Equity Income Fund of Fund, Invesco Pan European Equity Fund of Fund and Invesco Global Consumer Trends Fund of Fund. However, it does not extend to new SIP registrations, lump-sum investments or switch-ins.
An analysis by Value Research shows that the number of international schemes where existing SIPs have been frozen has increased from 19 to 28 after PGIM and Edelweiss tightened restrictions. PGIM stopped its three international funds from 8 August, while Edelweiss shut six schemes from 12 August.
Indian mutual funds face an industry-wide overseas investment ceiling, while individual fund houses also have limits on how much they can invest abroad. As an AMC approaches its available overseas investment capacity, it may have to stop accepting fresh money into international schemes.
The restriction can ease when investors redeem their units, freeing up some overseas investment capacity. This explains why one fund house can reopen selected existing SIPs even while another AMC is shutting its international schemes.
For investors, however, such a reopening may not last indefinitely. According to Value Research, Invesco has cautioned that the transactions could be suspended again if the fund house approaches its overseas investment limit.
So, an existing SIP becoming active again should not be interpreted as a permanent return to normal operations. Investors should check their AMC's latest notice before assuming that fresh investments are available.
A paused SIP does not necessarily mean investors have to abandon their global allocation. It primarily means the fund house currently does not have enough room to accept additional overseas investments.
For investors whose international SIP has been suspended, there is therefore no need to assume that the investment opportunity has disappeared permanently. Invesco's latest move shows that restrictions can be eased when overseas investment capacity becomes available.
At the same time, investors should not rush into an alternative fund simply because it remains open. International exposure should fit the overall asset allocation and investment horizon. The availability of a scheme can change as quickly as the AMC's overseas investment headroom does.
Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.
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