Before you decide where to invest, or even start investing, you need to work out your personal financial situation. Determine how much you can afford to save and invest on a monthly basis. Also, ensure that you have sufficient protection in the form of insurance policies (term life and health) and an emergency fund (worth 4-6 months of your salary) in place.
Once you have secured these, if you are saving for the very long term, you can start investing in an equity index fund and a small and mid-cap fund and keep it going (with periodic increases). If you are investing for a shorter duration (3-5 years), you would need to be more cautious and go with a small allocation to an equity index fund and the rest to a debt fund or a recurring deposit.