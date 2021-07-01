Invest after working out financial situation

Once you have secured these, if you are saving for the very long term, you can start investing in an equity index fund and a small and mid-cap fund and keep it going (with periodic increases). If you are investing for a shorter duration (3-5 years), you would need to be more cautious and go with a small allocation to an equity index fund and the rest to a debt fund or a recurring deposit.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}