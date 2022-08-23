Invest in 20s and become a millionaire in 30s: 5 famous tips that might work

Rome was not built in a day, we all know about this. In the same way, all good things take time. Investing is also a discipline and starting early allows you to make most of your investments. Most of us wish to amass a fortune and become a millionaire. So, again the tip is starting early. If you start while you're young, you'll have a far better chance to become affluent and let your fortune compound as you become older. For many adults in their 20s, retiring early in their career is a dream. One has to make a retirement plan by managing their expenses, current and future.

