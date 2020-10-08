Invest in a combination of active and index funds instead of sticking to one

But there is a flip side too. Index funds maintain same weightage of companies in their portfolios just like their benchmarks. Any changes in the weightage of companies due to change in market capitalization lead to changes in the index funds as well. A detailed analysis shows that 26% of companies that were in the top 50 as per market capitalization in December 2017 went out of the top 50 by June 2020, according to data provided by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi). Hence, it is not necessary that index funds will always have a stable and low churning portfolio. However, their churn would be lesser than most of the active funds during the same period.