Invest in equity-oriented mutual funds for the long term

The other change that you may consider is to reduce your investment allocation in hybrid funds. Almost 80% of your monthly SIPs are getting invested in hybrid funds. While these hybrid funds invest almost 70-80% in equities, you may consider investing the same money in large-cap and index funds if your idea is to take less risk at this stage. At this stage, you can look at investing in equity-oriented funds as you are young and at the same time your goal is to invest for 15-20 years. The following are some funds you may consider for investing in through SIPs for your long term goal: Axis Bluechip Fund (you are already investing in it); any Nifty Index Fund; Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund; Parag Parikh Flexicap Fund; and UTI Flexicap Fund.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}